Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 10,942,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,347,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.0 %
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- What is a support level?
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.