Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 10,942,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,347,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.