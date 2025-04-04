Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.52 and last traded at C$32.73, with a volume of 14776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.17.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

