RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.65 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This trade represents a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

