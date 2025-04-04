Reviewing TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TCTM Kids IT Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.82 billion 1.68 $309.59 million $2.35 20.33 TCTM Kids IT Education $1.38 billion 0.00 $1.26 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.13% 9.48% 5.17% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TCTM Kids IT Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TCTM Kids IT Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 TCTM Kids IT Education 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers. The company also operates an education platform that offers distance instruction, classroom-based learning, and online learning modules. In addition, it operates 61it.cn, an online platform to facilitate the live instruction of STEM education courses; and Tongcheng Online App. The company was formerly known as Tarena International, Inc. and changed its name to TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. in February 2024. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

