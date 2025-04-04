Resolute Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

