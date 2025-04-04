Resolute Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.3 %

ASR stock opened at $287.18 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

