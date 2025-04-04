Resolute Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,077,000 after acquiring an additional 187,065 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

