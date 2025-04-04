Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires 17,371 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

