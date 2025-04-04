Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD):

3/31/2025 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2025 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2025 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

