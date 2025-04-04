Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in A. O. Smith stock on March 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 697,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

