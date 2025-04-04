Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on March 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,643,000 after purchasing an additional 275,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,271,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

