Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.