Rekor Systems’ (REKR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

REKR stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 million. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.