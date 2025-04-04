Rekor Systems’ (REKR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Rekor Systems Price Performance
REKR stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 million. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rekor Systems
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.