Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,527 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,055,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 558,123 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after buying an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 126,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.