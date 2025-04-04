Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM):

3/31/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$149.23. The company had a trading volume of 260,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,778. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$82.17 and a one year high of C$158.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$2,740,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total transaction of C$2,378,852.00. Insiders sold a total of 71,125 shares of company stock worth $9,315,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.