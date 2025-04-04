Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) recently:

4/2/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $7.16 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,278,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,891,144.32. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

