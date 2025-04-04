RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.36. RealReal shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 88,939 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $586.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 over the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

