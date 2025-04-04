Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

