Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.
Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.
