Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAU. Stifel Canada raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.02.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

About Montage Gold

Shares of CVE:MAU traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.28. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33.

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.