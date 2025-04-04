Raymond James Boosts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$3.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 132.92% from the stock’s current price.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.61. 495,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$1.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $50,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

