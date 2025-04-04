Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Ranger Energy Services worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 8.7 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

RNGR stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.27. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

