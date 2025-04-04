Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -7.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

