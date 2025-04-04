Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £155,260.44 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Satchel sold 98,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £155,260.44 ($203,433.49).

LON QLT opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.84) on Friday. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.30 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quilter plc will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.44%.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

