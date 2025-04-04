Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Major Shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas Sells 6,250 Shares

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,165.36. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

