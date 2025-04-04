Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Major Shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas Sells 6,250 Shares

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,165.36. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $99.00.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Fintech Acquisition
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.