Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 6.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $61,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $569.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

