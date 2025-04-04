Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

