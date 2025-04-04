Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 661.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $410.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

