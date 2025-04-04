Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.36. 545,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 465,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

