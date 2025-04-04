Q3 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Lifted by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

KRYS stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $173.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.