Q1 Earnings Forecast for ALLO Issued By Zacks Research

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,736.12. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,866 shares of company stock worth $194,461 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

