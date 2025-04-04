Puzo Michael J Sells 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day moving average of $217.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

