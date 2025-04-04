Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

