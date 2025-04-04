PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.51. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 237,313 shares changing hands.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

