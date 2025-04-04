PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.07 and last traded at $101.81. 1,690,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,264,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $427,562,000. Amundi raised its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after buying an additional 571,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $47,133,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

