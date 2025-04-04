PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $96.90 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

