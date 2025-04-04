PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Andrew Woods Sells 4,111 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,111 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $38,273.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,828.79. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PubMatic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 578,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

