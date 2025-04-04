Prudential PLC Sells 112,033 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,033 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of PDD worth $126,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $113.67 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.