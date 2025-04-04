Prudential PLC Purchases 67,803 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,650,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,302 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE WMB opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.