Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,839.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275,604 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.