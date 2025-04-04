Prudential PLC Has $39.16 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.57% of Vipshop worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,929,000 after buying an additional 315,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 77,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,115,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

