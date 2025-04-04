Prudential PLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,134 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $171.71 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

