Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

