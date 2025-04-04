Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.46% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $176,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,986,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,083.45. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $413,945 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.