ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,649,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,360,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $19.49.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 12.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

