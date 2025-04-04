ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOWGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 897310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.