ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 897310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 13.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $498.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
