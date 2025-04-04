ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 897310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

