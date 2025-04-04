ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.34 and last traded at $91.34. 670,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 266,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.49.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $391.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
