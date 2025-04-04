ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.34 and last traded at $91.34. 670,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 266,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.49.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $391.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

