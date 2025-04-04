Promising Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business centers on online platforms that facilitate communication, networking, and content sharing. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising, subscription services, or data monetization, and their stock performance can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior and technological innovations in the digital space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 20,669,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,740. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 18,020,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded down $26.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.85. The company had a trading volume of 762,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,258. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,566.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $692.86 and its 200-day moving average is $659.92.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average is $174.74. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

