Promising Penny Stocks To Research – April 3rd

OSR, Tivic Health Systems, Aptevo Therapeutics, JetBlue Airways, BigBear.ai, Protagenic Therapeutics, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, usually trading for less than five dollars per share, issued by small companies and often traded on over-the-counter markets. They are characterized by high volatility, low liquidity, and increased risk, making them speculative investments that can result in significant gains or losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

OSR (OSRH)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

NASDAQ OSRH traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,750,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,660. OSR has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.40.

Tivic Health Systems (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Shares of TIVC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,666,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,695,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,563. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $180.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

JBLU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 32,968,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,563,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,675,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,119. The company has a market cap of $887.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Protagenic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,747,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,379. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,798,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

