Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks represent shares in companies that focus on research, development, or production within the field of nanotechnology—manipulating materials at the atomic or molecular scale to create advanced products and solutions. These stocks often pertain to industries such as electronics, biotechnology, energy, and materials science, where breakthroughs at the nanoscale can drive innovation and competitive advantages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $14.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.64. 121,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.23. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.80. 18,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,209. NVE has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,719. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

